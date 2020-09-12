Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser taking notice of the rape incident on the motorway in Gujjarpur area of Lahore has sought report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police, (IG) Punjab. The Speaker of the National Assembly in a telephonic conversation with IG Punjab on Friday, strongly condemned the incident and termed it extremely barbaric and shameful, and directed him to take all possible steps to ensure justice to the victim. “The protection of women is the first priority and responsibility of the government and such brutality cannot be allowed in any civilized society,” he said. “Such incidents are against our social values,” he said. He directed for immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident and said that all possible means should be used to apprehend the accused.