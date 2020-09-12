Share:

To monitor implementation of SOPs against covid-19 after opening of educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from next week, the provincial government has constituted special committees.

The special committees consisting six members each will monitor implementation of SOPs of covid-19 in schools, stated a notification issued by the provincial government on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the committees will also observe social distancing, hand washing facilities and availability of soaps in schools.

Parents have appreciated the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government taken for protection of students and staff from coronavirus.