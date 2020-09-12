Share:

SARGODHA - ATC Judge, Atiq-ur-Rehman awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man involved in terrorist activities. The ATC sources said on Friday that CTD Faisalabad team conducted raid at a house in Khushab on June 23, 2019 and arrested accused Asad Abbas. Police recovered a hand grenade and illegal pistol from his possession. Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented challan in ATC Sargodha. When charges were proved, the court awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to the culprit and ordered confiscation of his property.