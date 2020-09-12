Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested three suspects on charges of assaulting a seven-year-old girl and a young boy in a different locality of the district, a police spokesman informed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two alleged dacoits involved in storming into a house of a trancegender person and stealing a mobile phone and cash, he said.

According to him, a team of officials of Police Station Morgah carried out a raid in street number 1 near Officers Colony and arrested a man Taufeeq alias Kuku Butt for his alleged involvement in raping a 7-year-old girl.

The police also produced the accused before the court of an area magistrate and obtained his 4-day physical remand for further investigation.

Earlier, a female lodged a complaint with the Morgah police that her-seven-year old daughter had gone to a shop for buying sweets when Kuko Butt caught her in a street and brought her later to his house, where he raped her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali appreciated the efforts of Morgah police. He said violence against women and children would not be tolerated at any cost and a strict action would be taken against those found involved in such heinous crimes.

Similarly, Kallar Syedan police held two persons on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old boy. The accused have been identified as Aqib Ali and Abdullah.

According to the police spokesman, the victim told the police that he was going towards nearby fields with his dog when the accused caught him and attempted to sodomize him. The police filed a case and held the accused, the spokesman said. On the other hand, the Naseerabad police claimed to have arrested two persons namely Amir and Yasir on charges of stealing a mobile phone and cash from a eunuch on gunpoint.

Nadim Iqbal reported to the Naseerabad police that the accused visited the mansion of the eunuch and asked her to attend a dance party. He said the accused snatched the mobile phone and cash from the eunuch when the later refused to attended their dance party.

The police registered a case and begun investigation by arresting the accused, he said.