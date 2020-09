Share:

U.S. national flags fly at half-mast at the Washington Monument in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Washington D.C., the United States, on Sept. 11, 2020.

People on Friday commemorated the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which left nearly 3,000 killed or missing, and were the largest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil in history