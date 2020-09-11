Share:

LAHORE-A UMT delegation, led by President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, met with Dr Salman Shah, advisor to chief minister Punjab, here at Chief Minister Secretariat. Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam (SI), Nadeem Rashid (Chief Strategy Officer), Ahmad Abdullah, Senior Director Office of Planning and Development UMT, Brig (r) Naveed Zaman Khan, Director HR and Infrastructure UMT, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi, chief of staff and director implementation, office of the president, UMT also accompanied him. Dr. Salman Shah, advisor to chief minister Punjab warmly welcomed the delegation led by Ibrahim Murad. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual collaboration between UMT and the government of Punjab. President UMT Ibrahim Murad gave a detailed presentation to Dr Salman Shah on public–private partnership over a longstanding concept of collaborations between academia, industry and government. Dr Salman Shah, advisor to chief minister Punjab, appreciated the capability of UMT and promised to support the varsity in competing universities at global level. Dr Shah and his team also admired UMT’s progress and its achievements in the promotion of higher education. Dr. Salman Shah further expressed his desire to continue the dialogue to reach a logical destination of literary cooperation.