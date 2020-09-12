Share:

ISLAMABAD- The United States Library of Congress yesterday announced the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) literacy program, “Pakistan Reading Project,” as the 2020 recipient of the International Literacy Program of the Year.

According to the US embassy here on Friday, over the past seven years, and working in tandem with Pakistani education officials, USAID’s Pakistan Reading Project has improved the reading skills of 1.7 million Pakistani students by delivering reading instructional materials to classrooms, training teachers in new instruction techniques, and encouraging schools to dedicate more classroom time for reading.

This early grade literacy project has also worked closely with the Government of Pakistan to improve policies and systems for early grade reading across national, provincial, and local levels.

“We’re very honoured and pleased that the Pakistan Reading Project is this year’s Library of Congress recipient of this International Literacy Award,” said USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Julie Koenen.