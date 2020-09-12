Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired dengue cabinet meeting at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from across the province joined via video link.

The departments which joined the meeting include Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation, Livestock, PHA, DHA, Rescue- 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and officials of other department.

Captain (retired), Usman Younis gave a detailed briefing on the current status followed by respective progress sharing by the departments. The Minister said, “The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) must intensify surveillance activities at district level.

I appreciate Rawalpindi team for doing impressive work. We need to tailor dengue prevention campaign according to changing weather.

Punjab Healthcare Commission must enhance inspection activities at hospitals. Dengue counters are providing awareness to people. Targeted operations must be conducted after identification of hot spots.”

She said that the PITB must improve data collection process of dengue patients at all hospitals and the surveillance teams must specifically focus on stopping the breeding of mosquitoes.

She added so far dengue is under control in Punjab. She further said, “Punitive action may be initiated against those violating the SOPs devised by the Dengue Expert Advisory Group. We need to scale up surveillance at affected areas. All departments will have to work together to make dengue prevention activities very successful.

All districts must update daily statistics on dengue dashboard on daily basis.

I appeal people to keep their shops, homes and offices clean. The awareness campaign may be further intensified.”