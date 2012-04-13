KARACHI – KMC Administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed said construction work of Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker’s parking terminal would be completed in next three months and afterwards all the oil tankers, stationed in various areas of the city, would be shifted to the terminal. He visited the under-construction terminal along with Technical Services Director General Altaf G Memon, Master Plan Senior Director Iftikhar Ahmed Qaimkhani and other officials and engineers.

Hussain said completion of phase-I of the project would cost Rs313million. In the first stage, ground levelling and dressing of 150 acres of land will be done where 6 to 8 feet filling was underway, he said adding an underground water tank and an overhead tank having capacity of 2,375 tankers would also be built at the terminal. He said parking of oil tankers at other places in the city would not be allowed after the project is completed. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction work, so that it could be finished in time.

In a briefing on the occasion, the Administrator was informed that the pace of the ongoing construction work has been accelerated with the help of heavy machinery and manpower after February 23. He informed that out of Rs313 million, Sindh government has provided Rs153.77 million which is 50 per cent of the total estimated costs while the KMC and oil marketing companies have provided Rs47.03 million (15 per cent) and Rs62.71 million (20 percent) respectively for the project. He further said that the tankers used by various companies other than oil suppliers and Federal Ministry of Petroleum would contribute Rs31.35 million (10 percent) and Rs.15.68 million (5 percent) respectively as their shares in the total cost of the project.