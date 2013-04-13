LAHORE - Veteran politician Dr Mubashir Hasan has apologised to Anwar Majid, a close aide of President Asif Ali Zardari, for the allegations he had levelled on him.

Taking back all the allegations over Majid’s sugar mills, Dr Mubashir has also withdrawn his petition filed in the Supreme Court.

In a letter to Majid Anwar, Dr Mubashir writes that he has asked his lawyer to withdraw the petition and that he may disclose this letter to the media as public apology.