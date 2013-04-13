

HYDERABAD – Police have filed a case against two unidentified persons over the killing of provincial candidate of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, while two suspects were arrested here on Friday.

According to police, the FIR was registered in the Hathri area of the city.

The probable member of the Sindh Assembly was gunned down as soon as he exited his house in Halanaka. He received three bullets on his chest and stomach and succumbed to his injuries.

Large number of MQM activists reached Civil Hospital where the body of the deceased was moved.

The incident sparked fear and worry in the area and within the ranks of the said political party, which termed it an 'unannounced crackdown against them by the state'. The killing has raised questions over the law and order situation in the province on eve of general elections in the country.

Meanwhile, the PPP leadership announced the names of two candidates for PS-55 and PS-56 to contest general elections in Badin district.

The party has decided to award PS-56 Talhar ticket to Mir Allah Bakhsh Talpur after protest by his supporters, while PS-55 Matli ticket was awarded to Bashir Halepoto.

A tough contest is expected at PS-56 where PML-N leader Nawab Abu Bakkar Talpur, PML-F’s Nasir Khan Nizamani and PML-Likeminded (Arbab Group) candidate Sain Bakhsh Jamali will contest.