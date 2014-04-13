Islamabad- The government has reportedly signaled release of more non-combatants as part of confidence-building measures to prepare for the second round of direct peace talks with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, local media quoting officials said today.



Some reports said that the government would release some low-profile militants. Taliban had demanded release of some 800 prisoners, including noncombatants, and a list of them had also been handed over to government’s negotiation team. After deliberation, sources said, the government had now decided to release more prisoners in next few days. Prof. Ibrahim, a member of Taliban-proposed dialogue committee, hope that key developments are expected after the release of prisoners. “We have handed them over a list of 600 prisoners,” he said.



Earlier this month, the government announced that 19 non-combatant Taliban prisoners had been released with the approval of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a move designed to invigorate a shaky peace process with the TTP. Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control issued details of the prisoners, saying that, three prisoners were released on March 21, and five on March 25 while 11 were freed on March 28. All the released prisoners belonged to Mehsud tribe.