



LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Complaint Cell on Saturday took notice of acid attack on woman lawyer.

The lawyer sustained burns after her husband threw acid on her at home on Lajpat Road in Shahdara. Police said Zeeshan splashed acid on his wife Mansoor Shahzadi over a domestic dispute. The woman suffered burns on her shoulders and was shifted to hospital.

The complaint cell directed the District and Sessions Judge to look into the matter and submit a report in a week that what steps had been taken by police in the case so far. –Staff Reporter