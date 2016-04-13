LAHORE - The new and old talent would vie for the top honours in the Pakistan Cup but their performances might go unnoticed in the absence of selection committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the Pakistan cricket team’s debacle and fact-finding committee’s report, the selection was dissolved by the cricket board and after that neither the selection committee nor the chief selector were finalized.

Top players of the country were selected during the Pakistan Cup drafts but the question is that who will watch and notice the performances of the players or they might go unnoticed due to the absence of the selection committee. Utilizing the platform of Pakistan Cup, the players would be eyeing to make way into the national squad with their brilliant performances but no selection committee means all their efforts may go in vain.

Organising the event like Pakistan Cup in such an incredible way without having selection committee, it shows that there is no sanity in the PCB’s decisions and the board lacks proper planning and strategy to run its affairs in a professional manner.