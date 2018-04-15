Share:

NOORPUR THAL - A local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami said that the objective of the revival of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was welfare of the people of the country.

Renowned social and political figure Malik Waris Jasra announced to contest the National Assembly election from NA-94 and PP-83 constituencies.

Addressing a ceremony at Burhan Hotel, he said that he believed in serving the masses and would make all-out efforts for a solution to all the problems being faced by people of Thal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami Khushab district ameer Hafiz Fidaur Rehman said that Malik Waris Jasra was the only prominent figure of Thal who could ensure the provision of basic facilities to the residents of far flung areas of the tehsil.

He said that the objective of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was welfare of the people of the country. He said the MMA intended to awaken the nation. Hafiz Fidaur Rehman said that the MMA candidates in Khushab district would sweep the upcoming general election. "We'll lay the foundation of a new era of development in Khushab district after the upcoming polls," he maintained, adding that Malik Waris Jasra with the public assistance would secure a landslide victory against his political opponents.

JI local leader Malik Abdullah, JUI-F local leader Raja Haji Naib Muhammad and others also addressed on the ceremony. Advocate Malik Saifur Rehman Jasra and social workers including Malik Haji Yaqoob Saggu and Malik Umar Farooq were present on the occasion.

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY

The annual prize distribution ceremony of Govt High School Mehmood Shaheed was held here. Headmaster Zaheer Abbas Bhatti presided over the ceremony.

Deputy District Education Officer Tehsil Mankera Faizul Hassan, Incharge Govt Training and Support Centre Noorpur Thal Malik Sultan Sikander and Vice Chairman Union Council Rahdari Malik Niazi Hussain Jhamat were chief guests of the ceremony. Hafiz Latif conducted the proceedings. A large number of parents, teachers, students and social workers attended the ceremony.

In his welcoming address, school principal Zaheer Abbas Bhatti highlighted the educational activities of the school and his teaching staff. On the occasion, the chief guests distributed prizes to position-holder students.