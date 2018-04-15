Share:

wah cantt - 104 Medical Graduates were awarded degrees and medals during the 8th Convocation of Wah Medical College held here on Thursday.Chief guest POF Chief Lt General Sadiq Ali distributed the degrees and medals.

Addressing on this occasion, Lt Gen Sadiq Ali lauded the graduates and faculty for their hard work and great results. He further expressed admiration for the favourable academic environment of Wah Medical College that has contributed tremendously in producing graduates of quality and excellence.

Thereafter he emphasized the demanding roles and responsibilities of young graduates as future “Health Care Providers” and the need of their commitment to raise the quality of healthcare delivered at the community and national level to meet the national and international standards.

Dr. Nusrat Shaheen was declared as the Best Graduate for the Session 2012-2017 for his meritorious achievement of 16 Gold Medals, 02 Silver and 02 Bronze Medals besides numerous other awards for academic excellence.

Addressing the auspicious gathering, Principal Wah medical College, Prof Dr Wasim-ud-din admired the commitment and efforts of the faculty in training the undergraduate students. He extended congratulations to the graduates and the parents whose sheer persistence earned them top positions. . He further added that he has initiated postgraduate fellowship training in two new departments of Clinical Radiology & Emergency Medicine.