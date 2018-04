Share:

OKARA - Cases were registered against 35 canal water thieves at Renala Khurd Saddr police station during an operation conducted by Irrigation Department at village 7/1L here the other day.

Sub Divisional Officer (canals) Faheem Fareed led the operation. He, on a tip-off, raided village 7/1L along with a team of Irrigation Department. The team found water theft from a local canal and got cases registered against 35 people at Renala Khurd Saddr police station under Canal & Drainage Act.