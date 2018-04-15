Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/KHANEWAL - Three people including two women were killed and nine others were injured in two different traffic accidents occurred in Toba and Khanewal districts the other day.

In Toba Tek Singh, a woman died and two men sustained injuries in a road accident near Adda Bagh on Toba-Jhang Road.

Widow of late Maulana Allah Bakhsh was on her way to Sargodha to attend funeral of a relative along with her son Maulana Nasir Bakhsh and her brother-in-law. As they reached Toba-Jhang Road near Adda Bagh, the car they were travelling in was hit by a dumper coming from the opposite direction. As a result, she received serious injuries and died instantly. Her son and brother-in-law also sustained critical injuries and were admitted to hospital.

In KHANEWAL, two persons including a woman died while seven others sustained injuries after a Multan-bound bus overturned due to speeding on Jhan Road near Bagar Bridge. The deceased were identified as Asif of Khoiwala and Shahla Bibi of Kukarhata. The injured included Shehnaz Bibi, Nasim Mai, Zahoor Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Sattar, Shaba Bibi and Jamshed Mai. They were rushed to Kabirwala THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. The bus driver and conductor escaped from the scene. Local police busy in investigation.