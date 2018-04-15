Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Saima Younis while reviewing the activities of all government departments towards the anti-dengue campaign said there is a need to expedite field activities to reduce the risk of dengue in the current temperature.

She directed Health department to ensure availability of proper medicines and treatment at hospitals along with fogging and use of anti-mosquito sprays.

Saima Younis further added that awareness needs to be created among masses about the importance of a clean environment for eliminating the hotspots for dengue.

She stressed on paying special attention to graveyards and waste stores and ensuring instant case response where larva is detected positive.

ADC (HQ) also ordered to devise a comprehensive plan for completing indoor and outdoor surveillance as well as gathering data so that the areas which are ignored before are given preferences. Besides adopting all such preventive measures, we also need to keep a vigilant eye on the factors that make the atmosphere favourable for dengue breeding, she added.

She expressed these views while presiding over the weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee to review the anti-dengue campaign. Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry, District Officer Health Dr. Abdul Jabbar, AC Kahuta Anser Hayat, Dr. Sarwat coordinator WHO, Dr Uzma Hayat, Dr Amir Sheikh, Director Social welfare Aslam Maitla, Civil Defense Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, representative of Allied departments, DDHOs and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Sohail Chaudary CEO Health said that the registration process has been completed in all three towns and indoor/outdoor dengue surveillance trainings have also been conducted. Furthermore, he added that a micro-plan for anti-dengue activities has been devised.