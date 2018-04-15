Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the biggest terrorist of the world.

He lambasted the Indian prime minister for the repeated blood bath of the innocent people in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Modi, he added, remained permanent threat not only to the regional peace but also the global peace at large. Raja Farooq Haider Khan was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by MLA Ch Rukhsar Ahmed in his electoral constituent of Khari in the outskirt of Mirpur city.

The prime minister continued that Modi was acting upon the policy of perpetuating the state terrorism at the hands of his occupying forces in occupied Kashmir besides targeting the forward areas’ innocent civilians at the Line of through repeated unprovoked firing from across the LoC.

He underlined that now the reign of forced missing of the innocent Kashmiri youth has begun in the bleeding valley of Kashmir where the Indian occupying forces were acting upon Modi’s terroristic policy of the massive use of suppression and oppression in the wake of long abortive attempts to crush Kashmiris struggle for freedom.

Raja said that the bodies of the innocent abducted Kashmiri students were later displayed by the Indian occupying troops with false assertion that they were gunned down in “encounters” with the security forces. Describing the Indian occupying forces as the world’s top brutal force, AJK Prime Minister said that the atrocities and reign of violence, let loose against innocent people of occupied Kashmir, was unprecedented the world over. “The occupying brutal Indian force’s men are awarded promotions in acknowledgement of killing the innocent Kashmiris,” he revealed.

The AJK Prime Minister said that even the examination centre at the forward village at this side of the LOC was target of the unprovoked Indian shelling and resultantly the innocent students failed to appear in the examination following the frequent volley of bullets from across the LoC.

Raja Farooq described the increased Indian aggressive posture in the occupied valley as well as on the LoC in AJK as the deep conspiracy of the Indian imperialism against Pakistan. He said that the recent bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris in Shopian and Annantnag districts by the Indian occupying forces resulted in the martyrdom of at least 20 Kashmiri youth and injuring of hundreds of others, in fake encounters. It is the eye-opener of the civilised, human rights and peace-loving comity of nations, he said.

He said Pakistan always strongly supported the Kashmiris’ just and principle struggle for freedom at each national and global forum. He said that people of Jammu & Kashmir are always thankful to the government of Pakistan for extending bold and courageous support to the Kashmir cause comprising their struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right of self-determination, he said.

The AJK prime minister announced that he was leaving for United Kingdom to participate in the Kashmiris’ April 18 mammoth anti-India protest demonstration in London on the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister in Britain to expose the ugly Indian face before the external world.

Besides, the host, AJK ministers Ch Muhammad Saeed, Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Legislators Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Col (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor also addressed the ceremony largely attended by the people.

Talking to various public representative delegations, the AJK Prime Minister reiterated Kashmiris’ firm resolve that despite the increased Indian state terrorism and reign of terror their struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation would continue with full vigour till it reaches its logical end.

Raja Farooq said that New Delhi lives in the paradise of fools if it considered that it would succeed in winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir at the might of it force in the occupied valley.

He lamented that the use of deadly weapons including pellet guns against the peaceful Kashmiri protestors has become order of the day in the bleeding valley under the bloody anti-Kashmiri policies of Narendra Modi for their “crime” of demanding the freedom of their motherland from Indian clutches.

Unveiling the prevailing bleak picture of the occupied valley, AJK Prime Minister underlined that the students in Occupied Kashmir were shot dead an fake encounters after being abducted.

“There is no example of such massacre of Muslims and innocent civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir in history, brutal Indian armed forces atrocities are not hidden from anyone,” the Prime Minister maintained.

He demanded the international community stop killing of innocent civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking on his visit to Kharri Sharif (some 15 kilometers from Mirpur), he said that Kharri Sharif is the land of religious saints and pious. “The main issue is the construction of roads and bridge which is allocated in the budget, moreover, further budget will be given for this purpose in the next fiscal year,” he said..

He announced to approve 8 kilometer road, construction of a hospital and Kharri Sharif road.

He said that the development initiatives have been achieved before time which is significant in AJK history, while in previous government tenure, only 4 percent budget of total estimated cost was being allocated and work progress remained in limbo.