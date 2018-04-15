Share:

BUREWALA - The supporters of Tehreek-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah have started protesting against the government in Burewala.

The protesters blocked Delhi-Multan road at P.I Link Canal Bridge for traffic. After the failure of negotiation with the government, the protestors started protesting. They demanded the government publicise Raja Zafarul Haq report regarding Khatam-e-Nubuwwat bill amendments.

They were chanting slogan Labiak Ya Rasool Ullah. The traffic remained jam and long queues of vehicles were witnessed. The passengers were facing great difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Vehari Circle arrested an official of the civil courts Burewala on the charge of taking bribe.

Riaz, a resident of Chak No 117/EB had a land dispute in Chak No. 227/EB and the court had issued warrant but court officials were demanding bribe to implement the court order. Civil Judge Burewala Afsheen Bilal and Assistant Dirtor ACE, Vehari arrested Muhammad Arshad Gujjar who was a court bailiff red-handed when he allegedly took bribe of Rs5, 000 from complainant Riaz.

ACE registered a case and sent the court official behind bar.