DHAKA - Bangladesh student leaders on Thursday demanded the release of detained demonstrators as they agreed to end days of violent protests against government job quotas. The action was ended after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told parliament the system where certain groups are guaranteed a number of jobs would be abolished. Hasina said “the quota policy doesn’t need to exist” while also criticising the students for “misusing internet for spreading rumours” and for blocking roads and highways.