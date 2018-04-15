Share:

GOLD COAST - 22-year old promising M Bilal of Pakistan claimed bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event of the XXI Gold Coast Commonwealth Games being played at Carrara Sports Arena on Thursday.

In men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-finals, Pakistan’s M Bilal recorded victory against Gary Giordmaina of Malta by 4-1 on points before taking 6-2 and 6-0 leading in the first two rounds. Born on September 24, 1995 in Gujranwala City of Punjab province, Bilal, after recording victory in the quarterfinal, came up with big bang despite facing tough time against Sri Lankan wrestlers. Both were tied in the first round but Muhammad Bilal with his superb acrobatic skills succeeded in defeating his strong rival Divoshan Charles on points 4-3.

Surprisingly in the third bout, Bilal lost to Rahul Aware of India on points in the semifinal, thus setting up medal bout against George Ramm of England. Bilal could not settle down against his Indian rival Rahul Aware and thus lost on points 4-1. It was in quick succession as the Indian wrestler dominated against Bilal.

Bilal defeated George Ramm of England on points and won the bronze medals, the third one for Pakistan. Bilal also won silver medal in 2016 in Singapore and remained bronze medalist in 2016 in Greco-Roman 59kg weight category.

In the men’s freestyle 74kg quarterfinals, 27-year-old M Asad Butt beat Oleg Glandkov of Scotland on points 10-3 before leading 8-2 and 2-3 on board, with 3-1 as classification points. After victory against Oleg Glandko of Scotland, he lost to Kumar Suhail of India on points and Javon Balfour of Canada for medal fight, thus vanishing Pakistan’s hope for the medal in 74kg weight. Asad Butt was a winner of bronze medals in 2016 Singapore men’s Freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman 75kg weight.

Umair Ahmad is also in the semifinals in men’s freestyle 97kg weight while M Inam is a hope for the medal in men’s freestyle 86kg and is in the quarterfinals. Inam will fight against Jayden Lawrence of Australia.

Tayab Raza of Pakistan, who is another hope in men’s freestyle in 125kg Nordic against Sinivie Boltic of Nigeria, will also face Claude Kouamen in the same 125kg weight category of Nardic and will also clash against Karey Jarvis of Canada in 125kg weight category.

In the hockey event, Pakistan will face Canada in the 7-8 position match on Friday after playing all draw matches in the pool-B against Wales (1-1), England (2-2), India (2-2) and Malaysia (1-1).

In the table tennis event, Pakistan chances of good show shuttered down when in mixed doubles, Fahad Khawjah and Hareem Ali were beaten by Canada’s Bernadet Antone and Yeurg Justina in the round of 64 by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-6. Fahad Khawjah, hailing from remote village of Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, did some resistance but overall Canadian pair dominated the proceedings.

In the women doubles round of 32, Ho Ying and Lyne Koren of Malaysia defeated Hareem Anwar and Fatima Khan of Pakistan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-4, in the men doubles round of 32 Nigerian Abiodun Bode and Omotayo Olajide by 11-3, 11-3 and 11-4 and in the men’s singles Sathiyan Gnanasekarum of India M Rameez by 4-0, the score was 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-3 in the round of 32.

In the shoot event of men’s double trap, Pakistan’s Aamir Iqbal got fifth position overall before qualifying with his 132 score after his round score 27, 26, 27, 26 and 26 in five rounds contest. He was at 6th qualifier before taking 5th position with his 31 points.