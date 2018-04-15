Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Thursday approved signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to conduct study on the “International Transport Technology Standards and Specification Systems, especially in those countries along the ‘Belt and Road’ routes.

The MoU would be signed between National Transport Research Centre, Pakistan and China Highway and Transportation Society and Second Highway Consultants Co. China. The cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A participant of the meeting told The Nation that the PM briefed the cabinet about his visit to China. “The PM was satisfied with the China’s visit and hoped that the Pak-China friendship will grow in the years to come,” he said. The cabinet member said that PM also discussed the tension with the United States.

He said Abbasi vowed to give befitting response to the Indian firing along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. The meeting approved signing of the MoU between National Library of Pakistan and National Library of Cuba for strengthening of mutual cooperation between the libraries of two countries. The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of legislative cases in its meeting held on April 4, 2018 and the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation in its meeting held on March 30, 2018.

The cabinet approved appointment of Lt. Gen. Sadiq Ali as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories Board. Approval was accorded to Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to grant licences to 54 overseas employment promoters, as recommended by Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment. Appointment of Dr Khawar Siddiquie Khokhar as Director General National Institute of Electronics, Islamabad was also approved.