ISLAMABAD:- Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah said Thursday that during his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi it was agreed to appoint a reputable person as caretaker premier. “We agreed to finalise the name of caretaker premier till May 15,” he said. Talking to a private TV channel, Shah said ex-CJ Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was also among their candidates but was not a priority. He said the name of former chief justice was given by chief election commissioner but he refused. Any retired general, bureaucrat, retired judge or politician could be considered for the post, added the opposition leader.–INP