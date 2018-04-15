Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority on Thursday sealed two illegal marquees in sector H-13 during a crackdown against illegal establishments in the city.

‘Executive Marquee’ and ‘Imperial Marquee’ were sealed since such establishments are not allowed, under the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992. Assistant Commissioner, Potohar Saad Asad and the concerned SHO were also present on the occasion to supervise and support the action.

Earlier, the CDA had asked the city district administration and police department for help carry out operation against the illegal establishments. A letter written by director enforcement, CDA to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and SSP (Operations), stated that the operation was necessary to comply with the directions of Supreme Court and establish writ of the CDA. The Authority has sought assistance in shape of reserve force and magestrial cover to avert any retaliation, resistance and untoward incident and maintain law and order during the crackdown. The operation will continue today as per plan of the enforcement directorate. The officials are likely to take action against the remaining 10 marquees and wedding halls located in sector H-13, G-12, G-13, and Banigala. The CDA had also asked the general public to avoid booking in the illegal marquees to avert inconvenience as the operation was imminent.

Meanwhile, the CDA has taken notice of the officials’ visit to foreign countries without obtaining NOC from the competent authority. According to a letter written by the CDA to the FIA authorities, CDA officers/ officials often visit foreign countries without obtaining NOC and producing it before the FIA/Immigration before their departure. The CDA has requested the FIA that directions may be passed at all airports not to allow any officer/official of the Authority to fly abroad without providing a valid NOC.

Furthermore, on the directions of Member Administration Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, a summary regarding enhancement of wages of the daily wagers in the CDA would be presented in the next board meeting. In the light of recommendations of Administration Wing, rates of minimum wages would be enhanced from Rs. 14,000 per month to Rs. 15,000 per month. Member Administration CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada has said that presently there are 527 low-paid employees who are working in the Authority on daily wages. He said that from last few months, these employees were requesting for an increase.

He said that he suggested the Finance Wing to enhance rates of the wage of these employees. He said that Finance Wing has prepared a summary in this regard which would be presented before the CDA Board in its next meeting for approval. He said that financial impact for revised daily wage rates comes to Rs.3,507,504. The Member said that it has been suggested that the wages of these employees may be increased from 1st January 2018. He said that arrears would also be paid to these daily wages employees.