Share:

Around two months ago, I went to NADRA office Dadu to get me a disabled CNIC; however, I was refused from making an identity card because of my disabled certificate being a few months old which according to them was needed verification. For me, being a differently able, It was like adding salt to wounds because they made me to visit welfare office Dadu to get the disabled certificate verified by them. Although welfare office staff returned me back to NADRA to ask them for the request of verification letter of my certificate. In the long run, it went too lengthy for me to complete their procedures that left no other proper option than to complain, and I am righting this to the newspaper to acknowledge concerned authorities about my issue.

RIAZ AHMED,

Dadu, March 24.