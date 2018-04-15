Share:

GSMA launches Global Mobile Money Certification Scheme

Abidjan (PR): At the Mobile 360 – West Africa event, the GSMA announced the launch of the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, a global scheme for mobile money providers to offer safer, more transparent and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world.

The certification relies on an independent assessment of a mobile money provider's ability to deliver secure and reliable services, to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The certification is designed to enhance consumer trust and accelerate commercial partnerships by setting a high bar to which all providers can aspire.

“The GSMA Mobile Money Certification is a consumer-focused initiative, aimed at giving customers confidence that a provider has taken steps to ensure their funds are in safe hands, their rights are protected and they can expect a high level of customer service,” said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA. “With over 690 million accounts globally, the mobile money industry is having a clear impact on the global effort to expand financial inclusion, providing access to life-enhancing financial services and serving as a gateway to the digital economy. Mobile money is directly advancing 13 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by facilitating access to essential services such as health and education, providing employment opportunities and reducing poverty.”

The certification scheme follows a three-year consultative process led by the GSMA, which worked together with providers in Africa, Asia and Latin America to understand the challenges of their business and assemble best practices from these markets. Certification is open to all mobile money providers, whether they are a mobile operator, a bank or other type of payment service provider. Orange Côte d'Ivoire, Safaricom (Kenya), Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd. (Easypaisa Pakistan), Tigo Tanzania and Vodacom Tanzania are the first to be certified, covering 98 million accounts in four markets.

The certification promotes the application of consistent risk mitigation and consumer protection practices across key areas of business. The requirements include a set of eight high-level principles and 300 detailed criteria covering issues such as security, consumer rights and the prevention of money laundering, financing of terrorism and fraud. The Certification criteria complements providers’ compliance efforts, but goes beyond regulation in its detail and scope, defining and promoting industry best practices in detail. Responsible business practices are essential to help regulators achieve their goals around financial inclusion, stability, integrity and consumer protection.

The operational management of the certification is contracted to an independent scheme operator, Alliances Management, which has responsibility for training and overseeing independent assessors to ensure all assessments are consistent and objective. The benchmark for achieving certification has been set high to serve as an aspiration to all providers and a pass mark of 100 per cent is required.

Gree sole supplier for air conditioning units for new Beijing airport

LAHORE (PR): GREE Electric is a leading enterprise in air-conditioning technologies and other innovative appliances, which recently stood out from numerous world famous air conditioning brands to become the sole supplier of the main air conditioning unit for all terminals and supporting services of Beijing’s new airport.

Winning these large-scale, infrastructural contracts reflects the technical expertise, managerial acumen and trust earned by GREE as a leading organisation in the HVAC industry.

GREE Electric stated: “It is a matter of great pride and pleasure for GREE to win the trust of revolutionary infrastructural projects like the new Beijing airport. We have pledged to deliver the latest air-conditioning technologies, to ensure much faster cooling and safer ventilation. We are committed to providing more durable, products and cooling systems that promise long-term economy and unmatched performance in all kinds of – commercial, residential and public-infrastructure buildings.”

Korean delegation visits SZE factory

LAHORE (PR): A Korean delegation has visited Smart Zone Electronics (SZE) factory in Lahore. The delegation comprised of Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Pakistan, along with his wife and daughter, and Samsung Electronics Pakistan team.

The delegation was greeted by Shakir Ullah Hakeem, CEO Smart Zone Electronics, Syed Kashif Ali, Business Unit Head, and the factory team. During the visit, Samsung Pakistan and Smart Zone Electronics came into an agreement to develop a strong partnership for the future.

As a result of this strong collaboration between the two, from the month of May the Samsung television capacity will be increasing from 55” to 82” in Pakistan. The delegation also visited the AC assembling line and observed the assembling procedure of air conditioners.

They appreciated the high-tech imported units and machineries and congratulated the team for having one of a kind factory in the country.

Media Matters announces affiliation with Grayling

ISLAMABAD (PR): Media Matters, one of Pakistan’s leading public relations firms, has announced its affiliation with Grayling, a world-leading communications solutions provider. The partnership will enhance Media Matters’ international reach while allowing the company to leverage Grayling’s international resources and expertise.

Grayling is a global agency focused on creating advantage for its clients through integrated communication programs. The company employs around 700 staff across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Grayling is a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntsworth PLC, a healthcare and communications group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Premval launches Golden Dragon Navigator

LAHORE (PR): Premval (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of VPL Limited, has launched Golden Dragon Navigator series for Pakistan’s high-end bus market through a series of country-wide events. One such event was held at a local hotel earlier this week. The ceremony was attended by all major transporters, partner banks and the company’s management.

The customers appreciated the modern design and outstanding interior of the bus. Premval team explained the special features of the bus that make the product stand out from the other buses available in the market.

Navigator has an awe-inspiring design that has a futuristic feel to it. The bus has been built on the highest quality standards of Golden Dragon and is all set to become the flagship vehicle in Pakistan’s high-end bus market.

The inner passenger area of the bus has subtle ambient lights that reflect on the three-dimensional roof board with suspending lamp bezels of the reading lights adding to the beauty and radiance of the bus. The extremely comfortable passenger seats with leather upholstery are well spaced, giving enough leg space to travelers to sit back and enjoy their journey. Passenger seats also offer mobile charging docks, cooling and heating systems, personal screens to enjoy watching movies and other entertainment options.

Navigator is powered by 380HP,Yuchai,EURO III compliant, diesel engine and is connected with a ZF gear-box. This bus is specifically designed to achieve high reliability, excellent driving experience and commendable fuel efficiency. The bus is 12.7M long, allowing for 45 seats with extra leg space which adds to customer comfort and more revenue for the operators.

UBL’s new regional office in Lahore inaugurated

KARACHI (PR): The new UBL regional office was inaugurated in Lahore by Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, chairman of the Board of Directors of UBL, and Bestway Group UK. Zameer Mohammed Choudrey, CBE, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Director UBL, Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL, members of the Board of Directors of UBL and senior executives of the Bank were present on the occasion.

UBL’s new regional office is located on main Jail Road, Gulberg. Rising more than 125 feet, this 9-storey building features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology enclosed within a classic Edwardian design. The inspiration for the building came from Sir Anwar Pervez, who envisaged a structure which embodied Lahore’s rich heritage of historic buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL, said, “UBL’s new regional office building is a dynamic symbol of the Bank’s continuing legacy that inspires confidence and trust. UBL is acknowledged as a progressive and innovative bank. These two attributes of the Bank have propelled the institution in taking lead in financial inclusion and economic development of Pakistan.”