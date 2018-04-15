Share:

Islamabad - Foreign and local delegates have resolved to implement Sustainable Development Goals in the Asia and Pacific region as the three-day international conference “Think Globally, Act Locally – SDGs’ Implementation through Local Governments” concluded here on Thursday.

More than 60 delegates from over a dozen countries worldwide including mayors of the cities of England, Russia, Turkey, China, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Afghanistan, directors of United Nations agencies, envoys of European Union and other regional and international cooperation agencies attended the conference. In addition, local government heads from across Pakistan including mayors, chairmen, chairpersons and nazims belonging to different political parties attended the event.

The conference was organised by the United Cities and Local Government Asia Pacific (UCLG ASPAC) in collaboration with the Local Councils Associations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Provinces of Pakistan.

Divided into different sessions including speeches, presentations, interactive sessions, group discussions, study tours, plenary meet-ups and informal discussions, the conference discussed the important role of local governments in responding to Agenda 2030 and the challenges local governments face in the implementation, monitoring and financing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It provided insight into the best practices to serve as an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue, form partnerships and create networks.

On the concluding day, the delegates were segregated into different groups. The first group comprising of local delegates attended symposium sessions where the problems faced by local governments in different districts were highlighted and their solutions were put forth accordingly.

The international delegates were split in three groups, out of which the first one visited the National Assembly and met lawmakers and Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, who hosted a luncheon in their honour.

The second group visited Taxila Museum where they were welcomed at lunch by Mayor Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz and were later taken for sightseeing of the federal capital.

The third group visited Takht Bai on the special invitation of District Nazim Mardan Himayatullah Mayar where they had lunch and interacted with locals.

The visit was facilitated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department. Later, all the delegates met at Pakistan Monument and attended a grand farewell dinner thereafter.