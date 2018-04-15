Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday heard objections regarding proposed delimitation of constituencies in Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal districts of Punjab.

A three-member ECP panel headed by CEC Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza heard the objections. The ECP will announce its decisions regarding objections related to Sialkot and Narowal districts today (Friday) while decision on objections pertaining to district Gujrat will be announced on Saturday.–Staff Reporter

While hearing objections relating to Gujranwala, Mandi Bhawaddin and Khushab districts will be held on Friday. The ECP will hear objections pertaining to Sargodha, Mianwali, Hafizabad and Bhakhar districts as per schedule on Saturday.

The ECP has received 1286 objections regarding proposed delimitation of constituencies and has decided to hear and dispose of all these objections by 2 May.