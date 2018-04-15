Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Drug Controlling Authority raided a factory in Chak 7/BC where fake calcium powder was being packed as a result they its sealed the factory.

Owner of the factory succeeded to flee away. District Drug Controller Rao Abdul Majeed said that implementation of law will be ensured and no factory will be allowed to operate illegally without the licence. He added that there is nothing more important than human health.

In Bahawalpur’s outskirts Chak 7/BC, a person named Sheikh Javed had established a factory with the name of SST Foods and Chemicals without any licence. The Health Department was informed discretely that the factory had been established which was playing with the health of innocent citizens.

Drug Controlling Authority Bahawalpur under the leadership of Drug Controller Rao Abdul Majeed conducted the successful raid at Chak 7/BC, sealed the factory and started legal proceedings against the owner.

Raiding team included Deputy Drug Controller Misbahuddin Qamar and Drug Inspector Muhammad Irfan Mustafa.

Rao Abdul Majeed said that the factory had been violating the laws openly and playing with the health of people.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the owner.