TOBA TEK SINGH - Scores of cultivators took out at a rally on Thursday against Irrigation Department for non supply of water in Gogera and Jhang branches of canals.

The protesters from Khikha, Chuttana and Pirmahal villages were led by PML-N MPA Mian Rafiq, Awami Workers Party district president Zubair Ch, Pakistan Kissan Committee leader Ghulam Sarwar and former union council nazim Naeem Fateh.

They marched from Toba-Khikha road up to Shahbaz Chowk and blocked Jhang, Rajana, Gojra and Shorkot roads. Addressing the gathering, MPA Mian Rafiq, ex-District Bar Association President Mian Farrukh Iqbal, ex-union council chairman Arshad Jamil and others said that as a result of suspension of water supply for the last three months their crops had been destroyed.

The MPA added that he had met Punjab irrigation department officials who claimed that there was insufficient water in Mangla dam for supplying the canals but some other districts were being supplied with water.

The speakers announced that if their demands were not accepted they will launch a long march from Toba to Lahore to besiege chief minister secretariat.

Later, talks were held between additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kashif Muhammad Ali and protesters where ADC assured them that higher authorities of irrigation department will be asked to immediately start required water supply over which protesters ended the protest. However, they announced that if their demand was not accepted they will again take to streets next Thursday in Toba city.