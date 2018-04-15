Share:

LAHORE - Rangers’ personnel on Thursday stopped Geo News channel’s team from covering the arrival of Sikh Yatrees from India at the Wagah Border, saying they were not allowed to cover any event in the cantonment limits.

As per details, Geo News’ reporter Ameen Hafeez and his cameraman Ashraf Nankanvi were stopped at the Wagah Border entry point despite having a valid authorization to cover the event from the Press Information Department, Lahore.

Narrating the incident, Amin Hafeez told The Nation that Rangers’ personnel deployed at Wagah Border stopped him from covering the arrival of Sikh Yatrees, saying that any sort of coverage by the Geo News channel was not allowed in the cantonment areas.

“Our name was included in the PID’s list of reporters and cameramen, but the Rangers insisted our channel had no permission to cover the event. As we left back, Rangers followed us in their official vehicle till we were out of their jurisdiction,” Hafeez further stated.

In a related incident, Geo News reporter Zeeshan Bakhsh was asked to leave the venue as he along with his cameraman reached Link Sarwar Road to cover the press conference of Pir of Pagaro, Sibghatullah Rashdi and eight dissident MNAs belonging to the PML-N.

“A man in civvies entered the venue before start of the press conference and asked about the Geo News reporter. “I introduced myself to the man who asked me to leave immediately as GEO News had no permission to cover any event within the cantonment limits. When we were preparing to leave, they forced us to sit in the army jeep waiting for us outside the venue. The army men in uniform dropped us after crossing the army checkpost at Fortress Stadium,” Zeeshan narrated the tale of Geo teams’ expulsion from the cantonment area.