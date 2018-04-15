Share:

Lahore - The deadline for submission of decade-long performance reports of government departments will end today (Friday).

However, some department heads say that performance reports should be sought from companies and authorities that have got billions of rupees since their creation and officers posted there drew salaries and allowances in millions.

The government had relied on some winning horses like former LDA DG Ahad Cheema currently arrested by the NAB, Agriculture Department Secretary Muhammad Mehmood, Health (Primary & Secondary) Secretary Ali Jan Khan, former CEO of Solar Park Najam Shah, Live Stock and Dairy Development Department Secretary Nasim Sadiq and some others. They were given important assignments of billions of rupees. A secretary said on condition of anonymity that performance reports of these officers should be sought rather toothless departments.

As per documents, all departments have been directed to submit their performance reports to the Implementation and Coordination (I&C) Department within three days. It is stressed that Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed chair the meeting the same day on the Departmental Performance Reports (DPRs).

A letter circulated to all departments stated “The government of Punjab is endeavouring to improve the quality of life of its people through conducive legislation, institutional restructuring, improved governance, better service delivery, and infrastructure”. Moreover, all the administrative departments are mandated to perform their assigned functions to develop a synergetic impact on the lives of people of the province, the circulate adds.

The document further stated that “Periodic review of departmental performance helps to take corrective measures where needed and replicate the success stories”.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by the Planning &Development Chairman Jehanzeb Khan. All the department secretaries and the Senior Member Board of Revenue (BOR) Aslam Kambo have been directed to take stock of their working of the last ten years with reference to the above parameters.