Share:

PMDC announces examination for foreign medical graduates

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) has announced its National examination Board examination step-I (NEB) for foreign medical graduates, said an official on Thursday.

The statement issued said that NEB step-I is scheduled to be held on 15th April 2018 at Pak China Friendship Centre Islamabad and Army Medical College Rawalpindi for medical and dental students having foreign qualifications. PM&DC is conducting NEB examination with the collaboration of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). Almost 3127 Candidates are going to appear in the examination at Pak China Friendship Centre Islamabad and Army Medical College Rawalpindi.

The result of the examination will be uploaded on PM&DC and NUMS website for the information of the candidates. Pakistani nationals mostly who completed their medical degree from the countries of China, Afghanistan, Russia and Central Asian states and Cuba will appear in the examination after fulfilling PM&DC requirements.

The NEB exam is conducted in three steps and was initiated following the public complaints about foreign medical graduates from the mentioned countries. The patients were facing difficulties in treatment as the graduates had studied the medical education in a foreign language.

PMDC had also received complaints regarding quality of the education of these gradates and has started conducting exams for such graduates before they start general practice.

Recently, a number of medical graduates staged a protest for ending the NEB as medical graduates in a large number face difficulties in passing the exam.

PMDC in 2012 through an act of parliament made it mandatory for the foreign graduates, however, the graduates or medical diploma holders from American Board or Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons in the United Kingdom were exempt.

PMDC conducts the exam twice in a year but the delay in the previous year’s exam frustrated the graduates and they held a number of protests. –Staff Reporter

NCA young artists’ artwork to be displayed at Nomad Gallery

ISLAMABAD: An exhibition of contemporary miniature by graduates of National College of Arts would be held here on April 17 at Nomad Art and Cultural Centre.

The participating artists of the exhibition have recently graduated from NCA Rawalpindi. The work includes contemporary miniature, 3D works and installation, said a press release. The artists include Sanam Seema Mangi, Bilal Kazmi, Ayesha Shuja, Amira Khalid, Ayesha Ashraf, Fatma Manzar, Safwan Bashir and Adil Ria,Founder Director Nomad Art Gallery, Nageen Hyat . This group comprises of young artists that engages visitors in multiple exploration of the stories, the people, actions and the artworks that animate this boundary. Anticipating many of the ideas addressed in exhibition, each artist has its own unique way of portraying creativity in times of disturbance. The social narrative of this group depicts the norms we are witnessing in our society, the daily struggle of self-image for us and for the society.–APP

Lok Virsa organises literary session on ‘Dying Folk Festivals of Punjab’

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage of Lok Virsa organised a special ‘Muzakra’ session on “Dying Folk Festivals of Punjab” at Faiz Heritage Library of Lok Virsa on Thursday. Speakers including renowned social activist, writer and poet Ahmed Salim, writer and poet Iqbal Qaiser and PhD in Punjabi, a translator, columnist Kalyan Singh Kalyan, who highlighted various aspects of dying folk festivals of Punjab province.

They said Punjab is a land of fertile plains. It has a very vibrant and colourful culture.

Every region in Punjab has its own distinct traditional costumes and rituals connected with festivities, marriages, birth, funerals and harvesting. Apart from a great number of traditional festivals, fairs, games and other cultural traditions, Pehalwani and Basant are the two most important cultural activities that have popularized the Pakistan throughout the world.–APP