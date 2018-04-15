Share:

Islamabad - Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Thursday that India has embarked on a perilous path of destabilising regional peace through the escalation of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

In a statement issued here, he condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC in Khoi Ratta sector that injured five civilians, including three women. The defence minister said that the Pakistan Army had and will continue to respond robustly, targeting Indian army posts and installations.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua has said that India was trying to shift the focus from the Kashmir issue by targeting innocent civilians on the LoC.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai here on Thursday, he said that no human issue could be resolved by the use of force alone and it should rather be resolved diplomatically and politically.

The adviser urged the international community to take notice of the accesses being committed by Indian security forces in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan considers relationship with Japan as a valuable asset and a solid foundation to build on more cooperative ties in future.

NSA regarded Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's visit to Afghanistan as an excellent bilateral development and reiterated that there was a need to make the best use of peace offer made by the Afghan president.

He praised the vision of President Ashraf Ghani of seeking peace by ensuring simultaneous regional connectivity.

Janjua said that Pakistan was always willing to cooperate and strengthen ties with Afghanistan in all possible areas.

He also briefed the Ambassador on overall security perspective of the region and on the positive role Pakistan continues to play for maintenance of sustainable peace in the region.

Both sides agreed to enhance the level of engagements to increase the scope of bilateral relations.