KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that liaison between academia and industry is a most important factor which helps the teachers and students to keep themselves well informed about development of industry sector and use of new technology there.

This he stated while he was addressing to the convocation of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) as chief guest at a local hotel. President, MAJU Prof Dr Zubair shaikh, members board of governors, Prof Dr Sohail Afzal, Aslam Sanjrani, Barrister Shahida Jamil and other distinguish guest were present on this occasion.

The students who did BBA, BCS, MBA, MS and MCS during the year 2016-17 awarded degrees and gold medals on their outstanding performance.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Muhammad Zubair said that innovation is the key to the success these days and he is happy to see that at M A Jinnah University, Karachi who is named after founder of Pakistan, due attention is being given to innovation here. He said that he is happy to learn that the faculty members of this University take care of the quality education here and the also help the students for encouraging research activities dedicatedly.

He congratulated the students on obtaining graduation and post graduation degree from such a prestigious university of the city. He emphasised upon the students to show excellence in their respective fields in their practical life.

Governor Sindh said that we were working here with a motto Live, Learn and Be Inspired. He said that our graduate is the future of this country who have today commissioned with the wealth of professional education which they aimed. He asked the students that it is their own interest to go forth with a mission to serve the nation to bring a good name for their institution.

The governor told the students that the century in which they have graduated in, is a century of business revolution and information technology. He said that our students and their families can take justifiable pride in their earning a degree at one of Pakistan’s best university.