KARACHI - With a three-day ultimatum to KE for ending loadshedding in Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter warned of shutting down port city.

JI leadership expressing concern over current power crisis has scheduled a protest drive against the private power company that would be initiated on Friday (Today) by holding protest demonstration at 50 key places in city, whereas if demands were not meet the demos would be held in Red Zone areas along with the call to shut down all the activities in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman who is JI Karachi Chief narrated the entire plan of party‘s current protest drive against KE during a press conference at a protest camp established outside KE head office Gizri Karachi on Thursday. JI other leaders including Birjees Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Wahid Sheikh, Imran Shahid, Zahid Askari were also present on occasion.

He said that party earlier staged demonstrations against KE and on the assurance of Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair it was called off. Since then the Governor instead of taking the issues serious advocated KE and nothing was witnessed that would have relief the citizen.

We would not let KE run after stealing billion of rupees from citizen said Naeem adding that JI has not halted its movement against the irregularities of private power company and had scheduled to hold protest demonstrations against prolonged load shedding, hike in tariff and ‘nexus of K-Electric and National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority’ at 50 places of Karachi. If the people were not given relief then JI would move its protest demonstration in Red Zone of city along with the call to shut down Karachi, warned Naeem.

Appealing Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of KE‘s misdeeds, JI leader said that Governor Sindh who is representative of the federation has failed to endorse JI‘s 17 points legal demands.

He said that after the privatization of KESC open space has been given to the private power company to loot billions of money from citizen. The political forces even aware with wrongdoing of KE remained silent and never raised voice.

Naeem said JI is the only party which has brought the real picture of KE and its administration. Party has been moving with the zero tolerance over the misdeed of private power company and the movement will continue until the citizen were given relief, vowed JI leader.

Furthermore, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Karachi Chapter has also announced to hold protest demonstration against KE at Nizamabad Chowrangi. MWM spokesperson said that demo to be hold after the Friday prayers is part of the protest drive against loadshedding, overbilling and looting of billions of rupees by KE.

He said that people of Karachi have not interest in the blame game of KE and Sui Southern Gas Company as Karachiites after payment of huge billing amount were deprived of electricity. He further added the drive has entered in second phase and soon the pleas would be submitted in the courts seeking justice.