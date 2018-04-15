Share:

Rawalpindi - A number of key posts in Rawalpindi police are lying vacant due to the shortage of trained and qualified police officers causing immense problems to crime victims and the junior policemen, sources disclosed on Thursday.

The most important post of City Police Officer (CPO, has also been filled by Punjab government through appointment of SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Afzaal Kauser as acting CPO Rawalpindi.

The post of CPO Rawalpindi had been vacated by Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi (PSP/BS-19) 31, March 2018 after Punjab government transferred him to Central Police Office Lahore following the killing of two men in Judicial Complex.

Sources claimed the acting CPO/SSP Afzaal Kauser spent most of his time in office in the capacity of SSP PHP while the crime victims and complainants have to wait for hours for his arrival in CPO Office to lodge complaints against police injustice.

Similarly, since the last many months, no official has been posted on the major seats in the police department such as Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division, Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter (HQ) and Superintendent of Police (SP) Discipline and Inspection (D&I), sources added.

SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf took the additional charge of SP Rawal Division while SP Security Bahar Shah has been running affairs of office of SP Saddar Circle as acting SP after retirement of SP Iftikhar Ul Haq. SP Rawal Division Behram Khan was transferred to Balochistan by the government.

On the other hand, SSP Investigation Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi is also holding the additional charge of SP HQ since a long time whereas SP Crime Investigation Department (CIA) Maria Mehmood is holding additional charge of SP D&I. The government does not seem interested in filling the vacant positions with qualified police officers, sources said.

Likewise, DSP CIA and DSP D&I have not been appointed since the quite a few months.

Nayyab Haider, the official spokesman to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, was not available to give his version on the matter.