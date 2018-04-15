Share:

Rawalpindi - A five member team of Korean Experts led by Jin Wook Kim, the Minister Counsellor, Embassy of the Republic of Korea visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday, in order to conduct post project monitoring of Pak-Korea Capacity Building Centre (PKCBC) for Agriculture & Livestock Technology at the main campus.

The other members including the Director General KOICA Pakistan Mr. Chung Jong Hyok, the Deputy Director KOICA Ms. Sujin Kim, and Program Coordinator KOICA office Islamabad Mr. Abdul Rehman, met the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza, and shared the objectives of this monitoring visit and talked about the project evaluation process.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude for this visit and the support of Korean Government and of the KOICA for the establishment of the state of the art PKCBC. Mr. Jin Wook Kim admired the supportive role of the university during the process of completion of this project. Mr. Chung Jong Hyok while expressing his views offered that the university may indicate some allied initiatives for joint future collaboration to benefit the farming communities.

The delegation also visited PKCBC, Director PKCBC Prof Dr Ata ul Mohsin briefed the monitoring team about the completion process of the project, the future strategy and plan of PKCBC in years to come. He also shared the sustainability plan for this capacity building centre.

He further expressed that the centre is performing its role in a very effective way and have successfully completed various short trainings, workshops and vocational trainings (diploma courses) for the duration of 3-6 months. He said that the promotion of Hydroponics Agriculture and Ostrich Farming are among the success stories of the University.

Later, the team visited all sections of the PKCBC, Training Hall, Laboratories and shared information with the faculty members of the Laboratories and training course.

The team commended the work of PKCBC and expressed its views as this centre will play a pivotal role in capacity building and socio-economic development of farming communities of arid areas of Punjab and Pakistan.

They also urged that this centre may play its role as a focal point for joint activities of Government sector, International Organizations and private sector especially NGOs and different seed, fertilizer and pesticide companies etc.

