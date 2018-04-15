Share:

KARACHI - Man killed his son over a pity issue in Shereen Jinnah Colony within the remits of Jackson police station on Thursday.

Police said that the 21 years old Warisullah, son of Ruhullah was shot dead by his father. Police said that Ruhullah got second marriage with a woman and took a separate home for her. But when he tried to gift another home, where his first wife and children were residing, to his second wife, his first wife and children opposed this decision, resultantly a brawl erupted between him and his son.

Police said during exchange of words Rohullah fired three shots at his son and managed to flee. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injures. Police registered the case while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

COP FOUND DEAD

Spartanly, a shot dead body of cop found from his residence located in Landhi within the remits of Quaidabad police station. Police said that the police constable namely Mujahid resident of Landhi was sitting at his home along with his friends where he found dead when family reached the home. Police claimed to have arrested four of his friends for investigation while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

10 ACCUSED HELD

Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 10 accused persons including an activist affiliated with Muhajir Qaumi Movement. Ranger troops conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony and arrested an activist of MQM Haqqiqi Waseem aka Kala wanted to the police in number of criminal cases. Rangers also raided in Garden, Kalakot and Kalri while arrested four accused persons including Soraj, Naveed Ali, Abdul Wahid and Zahid having affiliation with Lyari gang of Zahid Ladla.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including attacks on law enforcement agencies, target killing and others. Rangers conducted a raid in Korangi area while arrested Ubaid and Zohaib wanted to the police in number of street crime cases. Rangers also arrested three accused persons in raid conducted in Awami Colony area. The accused persons arrested were including Amir Hussain, Talib Hussain and Umar Farooq running a drug den in the locality. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested at least 16 accused persons in various raids and operation carried out in different areas of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including street criminals, extortionists, drug paddlers and others. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.