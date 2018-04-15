Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said Supreme Court directives for cleaning of drains will be fully implemented, all utility services providers in Karachi should immediately shift their services including wires, cables and other installations from 106 KMC roads and drains otherwise these will be cut off.

Suggestion for no permission for road cutting before two years of their construction was under consideration; if any organisation has to perform development works then it should do this before construction of road and after then boring procedure be used for laying of utility lines on already constructed roads, he added.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office on Thursday which was attended by the higher authorities of the organisation responsible for providing utility services to citizens including KW&SB, K-Electric, SSGC, NTS and other bodies.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board was represented by its MD Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Gen. Manager of SSGC Kamran A Nagi, Manager of PTCC Sameer Hameed, M Farhan of PTCL, Director NTC Shahid Hussain, director K- Electric Arshad Iftikhar and others were present on this occasion whereas coordinator of Mayor Karachi Farhat Hussain, Director Coordination Masood Alam, D.G Works Shahab Anwer, Director IT Daniyal Ahmed, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, and other officers also present in the meeting.

The mayor said shifting of utility lines and cleaning of Manzoor Colony, Mahmoodabad, Chakor Nala and Orangi Nala was begun in the first phase as cable wires putting adverse effect on the beauty of roads.

He said final notice for removal of cables and other wires from roads was already issued through newspapers and the media also has this responsibility to create awareness among masses in this connection.

He said this is our city and we have to solve its problems and make it a better city to live.

He urged the representatives of utility services providers in Karachi to ensure the shifting of their services and lines as soon as possible from roads and drains. He noted that strict laws formulation was needed to stop the utility services providers to cut or dig up the roads after their construction is done. Different organisation must have to coordinate in this regard.