KAMALIA - Local trading community of Kamalia vehemently condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl in Chichawatni here the other day.

Talking to media, Jutt Poultry Traders Chief Executive Ch Tahir Jutt said that the culprit involved in such heinous crime deserved no leniency and they should be made an example for future offenders.

He lamented that the incidents of murder after rape were increasing in Pakistan with each passing day, adding that it put a question mark on the performance of law-enforcement agencies. He urged the police to ensure all out efforts for immediate arrest of the culprits. He also expressed solidarity with the girl's parents and offered his deep condolences to them.

He maintained that parents should be more conscious of their kids' protection. He called upon the Punjab government to award exemplary punishments to the culprits and ensure effective steps to deter future such incidents.