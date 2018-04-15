Share:

LAHORE - Redefining the wave of luxury and opulence in the city, a large number of fashion and lifestyle labels displayed their latest collection at one-day fashion exhibition titled ‘Summer Exhibit’ held at Mezban Marque on Thursday.

Designers attires, footwear, home décor items, luxury prêt, bags, jewellery were displayed to fascinate the fashion freaks under one roof.

Much hype was created on social media, in the press and the fashion circle about this star-studded event which was lodging a plenty of way of life and design marks on the most efficient of costs, inviting basically wedding customers and making it simpler for them to purchase what they’re searching for at one place.

Talking to this scribe, organiser of this event, Alyzeh Rahim said: “The Summer Exhibit is a great stage to meet and greet some of the biggest designers and lifestyle brands of the country along with the rising talents from the fashion industry in Pakistan. The best thing this year is that we have introduced some new food stalls and kids wear brands. We are organizing ‘The Exhibit’ in London on 3rd June. We have twenty five designers showcasing their collection at London including both renowned and emerging as well.”

Hira Ali, who is a graduate of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), said: “I have showcased my luxury prêt collection ‘Woman is Future’ at Summer Exhibit. The collection comprises contemporary Silhouettes using a variety of fabrics such as cotton, crepe and organza net.”

Faryal Faraz who displayed kids wear clothes said, “The market today is flush with kids wear brands, both luxury and affordable, catering to the sartorial needs of new-age parents and their children. This is the first time we have exhibited our collection and the response is remarkable. We have showcased a range of vibrant, trendy and fun pieces for children to rock this Eid,” she said.

“Albeit numerous exhibitions offer comparative items but there is always something new to purchase at such fashion events,” said Iqra Mumtaz, a visitor.

“Such fashion exhibitions provide a platform to designers from all over Pakistan to showcase their breathtaking designs and to reach-out to the right target audience in high end fashion, designer wear, accessories, jewelry, artifacts, home decor products and much more,” said Kanza Dogar, a housewife.