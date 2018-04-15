Share:

ISLAMABAD - The motorcycles’ production increased by 14.15 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as against the same period of last year. As many as 1,865,434 motorcycles were manufactured during July-February (2017-18) against the production of 1,634,210 motorcycles produced during July-February (2016-17), showing growth of 14.15 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. On year-on-year basis, the motorcycles production increased by 4.10 percent in February 2018 compared to the same month of last year, the data revealed. The production of motorcycles during February 2018 was recorded at 218,935 units against the production of 210,317 units during February 2017.