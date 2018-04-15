Share:

Move to address expats’ problems

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) are coordinating with each other to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis. Commissioner OPC Punjab Afzaal Bhatti said this while presiding over a meeting called to review the status of pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis referred by the OPC to ACE here on Thursday. DG OPC Usman Anwar, Additional DG ACE Nadeem Sarwar, Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair and Deputy Director ACE Rana Tariq also attended the meeting. Afzaal Bhatti said that state-of-the-art facilitation desk, established at ACE Headquarters, is providing detailed and up-dated information about the proceedings on complaints and other relevant issues to overseas Pakistanis.Additional DG ACE Nadeem Sarwar briefed the meeting about the status of pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis, and the OPC commissioner issued necessary instructions to address various complaints.–Staff Reporter

PPP holds seminar to remember Bhutto

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter organised a seminar at a local hotel here to pay tribute to PPP founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Thursday. PPP Lahore President Haji Azizur Rehman Chan presided over the seminar while PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira was the chief guest. The speakers appreciated the role and sacrifices of ZAB for democracy and struggle against dictatorship. They also paid homage to ZAB for his efforts to gather Muslim leadership in Pakistan and his contribution to the entire Ummah. Several PPP workers and leaders attended the seminar.–APP

UVAS, PPMA sign pact on research

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in education, training and research. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and PPMA Chairman Eng M Haseeb Khan signed the MoU in a ceremony held in City Campus Lahore on Thursday. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Farzana Chaudhry, Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and UVAS faculty members and officials from PPMA were present on the occasion. –APP

NH&MP focuses on safety of motorists

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (N-5, North) Mehboob Aslam said on Thursday that NH&MP always focused on safety of road users and was taking forward vigorously its road safety campaign to avoid road accidents, ensuring safe driving and create awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists. He was briefing media on the special directives of NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kalim Imam, on Main GT Road (N-5, North-III) here at Kala Shah Kaku, after the NH&MP Mobile Education Unit's special lecture on avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet. Social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a large number of general public were also present. DIG Mehbood Aslam told media that in year 2017, out of total 92 traffic accidents 63 were of motorcyclists, adding that most of the casualties were of motor-bikers. Keeping this factor in view, he said, NH&MP (N-5 North) had started a phased campaign, especially for motorcyclists from March 15 to 31, 2018. Under the campaign, he said that they had conducted road safety seminars in its sectors, distributed 100,000 pamphlets and 1000 free of cost helmets as well as displayed 150 road safety awareness banners at various places.–APP