ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday approved three corruption references.

The meeting, chaired by NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi, approved the first supplementary reference against Abdul Hameed and others in the Modaraba case and fraudulently embezzling Rs400.1 million. The accused had been sent to Adyala jail on judicial custody.

In the second case, the NAB approved a supplementary reference against Uzair Shah and others for not registering their company with SECP for doing Modarbat business and cheating the public to the tune of Rs272.7 million. The accused had been arrested and they were sent to judicial custody at Adyala jail.

In the third case, the board approved supplementary reference against Shahid Aziz and Muhammad Yasir in M/s Elixer group and others for collecting amount from the public in the name of Modaraba business against attractive profit. The accused were in Adyala jail.