SEOUL:- One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea’s popular resort island of Jeju Thursday morning, police said. The balloon was carrying 12 passengers and a pilot - who suffered a head injury and was later pronounced dead - police said, adding they were investigating the cause of the crash. Photos showed the deflated balloon draped over forest trees, with the basket lying on the ground. “It appears that the hot air balloon somehow fell rapidly and crashed into the trees,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed rescue worker as saying.–AFP