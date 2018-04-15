Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday discussed regional peace with the United Nations.

Special Secretary UN Tasnim Aslam received the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Morislav Jenca at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged views on regional peace and security situation. Special Secretary briefed the Assistant Secretary General on Afghanistan, Pakistan’s policy of constructive engagement with Afghanistan, including the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Kabul, and Pakistan’s support to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The Special Secretary also briefed Assistant Secretary General Jenca on human rights situation in IoK, India’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and emphasised the need for the UN and its related machinery to take cognizance of the gravity of the situation in the held Kashmir.

Assistant Secretary General, on behalf of the Secretary General expressed deep, appreciation of Pakistan’s position and continued engagement at the UN as well as its efforts to promote regional peace and security.

Assistant Secretary General also called on the Foreign Secretary who briefed him in detail about Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and security with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan, the statement said.