FAISALABAD - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has organised Canal Mela in connection with Spring Festival at Kashmir Bridge.

Vice Chairman PHA/MPA Haji Khalid Saeed, Director General PHA Asif Ch and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion. Floats and modals have been placed at the canal water depicting local and traditional culture. The canal has been decorated with the flowers, colourful buntings and lightings very tastefully for the amusements of the citizens.

Expressing his views after inaugurating the canal mela, the deputy commissioner said that fairs and festivals were the part of our traditions and culture which should be arranged regularly to keep these traditions alive.

He said that such festivals not only provided the recreational opportunities for the citizens but also these were the source of promoting cultural activities and raising the skills of artisans.

He appreciated the keen interest of educational institutions and other industrial groups to arrange the cultural floats on the canal water. He also lauded the efforts of PHA for successful holding of canal mela.

The vice chairman said that the canal mela had been organised for the interest of the citizens which would also show the performance of the PHA in the city. PHA DG Asif Ch thanked the administration officers for participating in the inaugural ceremony in canal mela. He said that PHA was taking a lot of steps to decorate the city with flowers and greenery.